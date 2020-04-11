STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Cafeteria & Co prepare 3,000 meals every day for daily wagers, sanitation workers

These meals are being distributed in areas at Kashmere Gate, Kotla, Adarsh Nagar, Lawrence Road, Jahangirpuri, GTB Nagar, Kabir Nagar, and Mayapuri.

Published: 11th April 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Cafeteria & Co. staff packing meal boxes for pickup

Cafeteria & Co. staff packing meal boxes for pickup

By Express News Service

Since India is fighting against the global pandemic, a lot of people are coming forward to help the needy. Cafeteria & Co. is one such restaurant that has been providing meals to the daily wage earners and sanitation workers in Delhi.

Cafeteria & Co. co-owner Akhil Malik said, “When lockdown happened, I saw a lot of people on the road, and I was pretty sure that they were not getting any help. So, I spoke to my partner, and we decided to start providing meals for them.

A day after the lockdown began, they started by making 1,000 meals a day at two of their outlets in North Campus – Cafeteria & Co. and Rico’s.“After we put out a small post on social media, we started getting calls from NGOs and individuals who wanted to help with the food. A lot of people were ready to help us with the distribution,” he said, adding that family and friends have also pooled in and contributed.

Now, they are preparing 3,000 meals a day, and will continue to do so till April 14. “We pack the food as individual meal boxes comprising Rajma-Chawal, Dal-Chawal or Chhole-Chawal. A team of four-five people prepares it following all sanitation measures, and then NGO teams come and pick them up,” he added.

These meals are being distributed in areas at Kashmere Gate, Kotla, Adarsh Nagar, Lawrence Road, Jahangirpuri, GTB Nagar, Kabir Nagar, and Mayapuri.

“To make sure that the right benefactors get the food, we keep in touch with the NGOs and people directly. We also get photographs from them daily,” adds Malik. “It’s a great feeling to be able to help people in these challenging times. I think all restaurateurs should come forward and contribute for the cause.”

Service areas
They distribute the meal packages to people at Kashmere Gate, Kotla, Adarsh Nagar, Lawrence Road, Jahangirpuri, GTB Nagar, Kabir Nagar, and Mayapuri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cafeteria and Co meals for daily wage workers coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp