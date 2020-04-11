COVID-19: Cafeteria & Co prepare 3,000 meals every day for daily wagers, sanitation workers

By Express News Service

Since India is fighting against the global pandemic, a lot of people are coming forward to help the needy. Cafeteria & Co. is one such restaurant that has been providing meals to the daily wage earners and sanitation workers in Delhi.

Cafeteria & Co. co-owner Akhil Malik said, “When lockdown happened, I saw a lot of people on the road, and I was pretty sure that they were not getting any help. So, I spoke to my partner, and we decided to start providing meals for them.

A day after the lockdown began, they started by making 1,000 meals a day at two of their outlets in North Campus – Cafeteria & Co. and Rico’s.“After we put out a small post on social media, we started getting calls from NGOs and individuals who wanted to help with the food. A lot of people were ready to help us with the distribution,” he said, adding that family and friends have also pooled in and contributed.

Now, they are preparing 3,000 meals a day, and will continue to do so till April 14. “We pack the food as individual meal boxes comprising Rajma-Chawal, Dal-Chawal or Chhole-Chawal. A team of four-five people prepares it following all sanitation measures, and then NGO teams come and pick them up,” he added.

These meals are being distributed in areas at Kashmere Gate, Kotla, Adarsh Nagar, Lawrence Road, Jahangirpuri, GTB Nagar, Kabir Nagar, and Mayapuri.

“To make sure that the right benefactors get the food, we keep in touch with the NGOs and people directly. We also get photographs from them daily,” adds Malik. “It’s a great feeling to be able to help people in these challenging times. I think all restaurateurs should come forward and contribute for the cause.”

