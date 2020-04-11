STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

High Court dismisses bail plea of man in northeast Delhi rioting case

Delhi Police claimed that Shadab Alam was part of an unlawful assembly that had torched vehicles and shops.

Published: 11th April 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to a man, accused of taking part in the communal violence that took place in northeast Delhi in February, saying the investigation in the matter is at a crucial stage and the identity of others involved in it is yet to be ascertained.

Justice Mukta Gupta, who conducted the hearing through video-conferencing, dismissed the bail plea of Shadab Alam, saying the probe is going on and the court does not find any ground to grant the relief to him.

Regarding section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) invoked in the FIR, the court noted that "the investigation is at a crucial stage as the SHO of Dayal Pur Police Station in northeast Delhi has stated that the video footage has been preserved and is yet to be examined".

"Since the investigation is going on and the identity of the persons present at the spot is required to be ascertained by scientific evidence and even if it is found that the petitioner (Alam) was part of the unlawful assembly even though he may not have individually torched any vehicle or shop, he would be liable for the offences. At this stage, this court finds no ground to grant bail to the petitioner," the judge said.

The accused sought bail in the case for offences punishable under various sections of the IPC relating to rioting and unlawful assembly and provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

According to the prosecution, Alam, along with eight others, was arrested when information was received that people who took part in rioting on the intervening night of February 23-24 were present at Sherpur Chowk, Karawal Nagar Road and planning to trigger another riot.

The nine accused were arrested on February 28.

Police claimed that Alam was part of an unlawful assembly that had torched vehicles and shops.

The accused's counsel contended that the police wrongly booked him for offences under the PDPP Act as according to the FIR, the vehicles allegedly burnt were not government property.

To this, the court said, "No doubt, as stated by the counsel for the petitioner, no offence under section 3 of the PDPP Act is made out for the reason that all the properties which have been alleged to be torched were not government property...."

The bail plea was opposed by the police, saying by burning shops in the area, the petitioner and the co-accused were involved in an offence under section 436 of the IPC, which is punishable with up to 10 years of imprisonment, and since the investigation is still going on, no bail should be granted to him at this stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi riots case Delhi riots Northeast Delhi riots case Northeast Delhi riots
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp