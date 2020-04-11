Services at Delhi State Cancer Institute suspended after 21 people test positive for coronavirus

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Services at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) here have been suspended till further notice in view of 21 people testing positive at the facility, officials said on Saturday.

A senior official said that the Delhi government-run facility was sanitised during the day and another round of sanitisation will take place on Monday. "Admitted patients have been shifted to a private facility nearby and services at the facility have been temporarily suspended. So, till further notice, it will remain suspended," the senior official told PTI.

Three cancer patients admitted to DSCI had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of cases reported at the hospital to 21. Earlier this week, a doctor and nine para-medical staff had also tested positive for the virus at the hospital.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 903 on Friday, with 183 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, taking the toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi to 14, according to the Delhi government authorities.