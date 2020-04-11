Twenty in Greater Noida defy lockdown for Friday namaz, seven held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seven people were arrested in Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly assembling for a group namaz in violation of the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 due to the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

Around 20-25 people had gathered inside a mosque in Kalonda village in Greater Noida’s Jarcha area for the Friday prayers after which the police got a call alerting them about the gathering, they said.

CrPC Section 144 (which bars assembly of four or more people) is in force across Gautam Buddh Nagar to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and authorities have been urging people to stay indoors and avoid gatherings, according to officials.

“Around 20-25 people were inside the mosque preparing when the police reached there. Seven of them have been arrested while the remaining, including the cleric who was supposed to lead the prayer, are absconding. The gathering was done in violation of the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus,” a police spokesperson said.

The seven arrestees and those absconding have been booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), the official said.

On April 2, the police arrested 10 people who had gathered on the terrace of a house in Noida’s Sector 16 for a group namaz.

With agency inputs