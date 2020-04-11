STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yet to receive AAP government’s promised relief: Delhi auto drivers

As per rough estimates, there are nine lakh registered drivers who are employed in autos, gramin sewa, RTV busses, metro feeder bus, Phat-Phat sewa, e-rickshaws, taxi cabs and school vans.  

Published: 11th April 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 03:33 PM

Delhi has over 1.13 lakh autorickshaws, as per the city’s Economic Survey 2018-19 report

Representational image

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: WIth transportation services like auto-rickshaws and taxis not in use during the lockdown, it is becoming increasing difficult for the service providers to make ends meet. Several unions are saying that the drivers are now running out of savings.A week ago, the AamAadmi Party government had announced relief of `5,000 to every auto drivers in the city but the drivers say they are yet to receive the money.

“We have survived somehow till now but our financial situation is deteriorating and we desperately hope for speedy distribution of the relief promised,” said Prashant Soni, general secretary, Delhi Auto-Rickshaw Union. There are around 90,000 auto-rickshaws in Delhi.

“There is a huge crisis that drivers are facing. Every one of us is forced to sit at home with the responsibility to feed our children and family.  There is no source of income for us. The Delhi government should work out a plan quickly in order to help us. Also, it is very important that the right beneficiary gets the amount because overall 70 per cent of the vehicles are given on rent to the people, these drivers are mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who have settled in the national capital,” said Chandu Chaurasia, leader of Gramin Sewa Union. There are around 6,000 of these vehicles plying on the roads of the national capital.

According to Indrajeet Sachdeva, who is the member of AAP’s auto wing, the government is in the process of launching an application or web portal for people to register and avail the facility.“The modalities are being worked but very soon the proposal will be placed before the state cabinet for necessary approval,” Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot informed this newspaper.

Comments

