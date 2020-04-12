Corona effect: Delhi's Mehrauli Sabji Mandi temporarily relocated

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As a social distancing measure amid coronavirus outbreak, the SDM (Mehrauli) has directed temporarily relocation of the Sabji Mandi (vegetable market) around the DTC bus terminal in the area.

The decision, according to an order dated April 11, was taken keeping in view of the directions from the Union and Delhi governments to ensure social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the order, Sonalika Jiwani, SDM (Mehrauli), directed "to shift the Mehrauli Sabzi Mandi, including wholesalers, from Mehrauli Main Market, to Mehrauli Bus Terminal with immediate effect till further orders to contain spread of COVID-19 and to maintain social distancing."

The Mandi started functioning from the Bus Terminal on Sunday morning.

The order said Manoj Kumar Bharti, Incident Commander, will be the overall incharge for the operation.

"He should ensure that all necessary steps are in place to implement the orders as top priority and shift the Mehrauli Mandi to Mehrauli Bus Terminal for the benefit of general public," the order said.

ACP and SHO (Mehrauli) should ensure to implement the orders immediately and provide all required police protection to the district authorities in managing the entry and exit of persons and vehicles and crowd management, it said.

Similar preventive steps, as per the requirements, were also taken in other mandis as well. The government has installed full body sanitisation tunnels spraying disinfectant automatically on people at the gates of Azadpur Mandi -- Asia's largest wholesale market.

The number of trucks entering the Najafgarh Anaj Mandi has also been limited to 150 trucks per day between 6 and 11 a.m. along with only one farmer and one driver to avoid crowds at the Mandi.

The Najafgarh Sabzi Mandi has also been shifted to village Haibatpura in view of the corona virus situation to maintain social distancing.