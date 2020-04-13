STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID 19: Beating the Blues in their unique own ways

Shantanu David takes a look at some of the stranger news stories from around the world, as people, places, animals, things come to grips with COVID-19.

Math teacher Poojan Sahil is among this new class of debutants, entertaining the masses with their creative efforts.

By shantanu david
Express News Service

Chore Bizarre
Even as people around the world are quickly learning what household chore is their least favourite, we’re betting collecting and taking out the garbage is definitely in the top tier. Well, the good folk of Bin Isolation Outing, a Facebook group that began in Australia but is rapidly gaining members around the world, know just how to add some razzle dazzle to a mundane task, by stepping out in their Sunday best; and then some. Danielle Askew from Harvey Bay, Australia created the group two weeks ago after she and her friend dared each other to dress up in fancy clothes, since it technically counted as an ‘outing’, to go and dump their trash outside to be picked up. Since then, the group has blossomed to lakhs of members around the world, dressing fancily (or wackily) and clicking themselves as they go out to keep the garbage. We suppose that’s one way to take out the trash.

Service with a Smile

With thousands around the world encumbered in hospitals, doctors and nurses have become the face of COVID-19 relief efforts. But with masks covering most of their doctor’s face, patients often don’t even know what the medical professional treating them looks like. Stepping up to address the issue, Robertino Rodriguez, a respiratory therapist in California, took a picture of himself and sticking it on his PPE wear, and sharing the idea on Instagram. He wrote, “I felt bad for my patients in ER when I would come in the room with my face covered in PPE. A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a scared patient. So today I made a giant laminated badge for my PPE. So my patients can see a reassuring and comforting smile.” His post has since gone viral with doctors and nurses from all over taking a leaf out his book, or rather a picture of their own faces.

Class Act
While Math teachers may not come to mind when you think of entertainers, the ongoing extended lockdown is making all kinds of people turn to all kinds of things in an effort to entertain themselves and others. Math teacher Poojan Sahil is among this new class of debutants, entertaining the masses with their creative efforts. Sahil, who had previously done a satirical song on the Shaheen Bagh protests, took to Twitter to trill out a new tune called Lockdown Parody on the Coronavirus pandemic, its consequent lockdown, and the travails of doctors and other relief workers. With lyrics like “Ghar se nikalna nahi, thoda bhi chalna nai, COVID ka hai yeh keher” and “Thaali bajayi, batti jalayi. Doctors ki PPE phir bhi na aayi”, the song’s certainly stuck a chord with captive audiences around the country.

