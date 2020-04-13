STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi man impersonates IAS officer officer to avoid COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, arrested

The man was travelling in his car when he was stopped by police at a picket three days ago. His car had a siren and stickers of the Delhi Police and the Government of India, police said.

Delhi Police personnel stand guard at Bengali market which has been identified as a containment zone during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man was arrested in the national capital for allegedly impersonating an IAS officer to avoid the lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, police said on Monday.

Aditya Gupta, a resident of Keshavpuram, was travelling in his car when he was stopped by police at a picket three days ago.

His car had a siren and stickers of the Delhi Police and the Government of India, police said.

Gupta argued with a policeman on being stopped and claimed that he is a senior IAS officer working with the Union Home Ministry, police said.

The policeman asked Gupta to show his identity card but when he failed to do so, the official informed the SHO of Keshavpuram about the incident.

On turning suspicious, police grilled the man further and he was busted, a senior police official said.

Gupta, who works at a private firm here, had earlier also posed as a senior IAS officer to avoid the lockdown restrictions, he said.

A case was registered against Gupta under relevant sections of the IPC and he was arrested, the official said, adding that he was later released on bail.

