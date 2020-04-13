Doctor, nurse, staffer at Delhi's Max Hospital test positive for COVID-19

By IANS

NEW DELHI: At least three staffers of a Delhi Hospital have tested positive for novel Coronavirus, a hospital communication official told IANS on Monday.

"Three hospital staffers have tested positive. These include a doctor, a nurse and one non-medical staff member," said the official of Max Hospital, Saket.

She also said that all of them are recovering.

The official told IANS, "They have not contracted the virus from the hospital as per our records."

In addition to this, the Max Hospital in a press statement said, "2 patients admitted for cardiac treatment tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. At least 39 healthcare workers, who were contact traced, have been quarantined within a separate and isolated wing at Max Hospital, Saket. All 39 individuals are asymptomatic and will be tested on the 5th day of exposure, which is tomorrow on April 14."

ALSO READ | Top official, health worker at state-run hospital test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal

Besides, the hospital said that there are 154 employees deployed in different shifts in the COVID ward of the Hospital. None of these employees has had any exposure to the virus. They are staying on the hospital premises to reduce any risk of infection to their families and neighbours.

"None of them is quarantined," clarified the hospital.