Doctor, nurse, staffer at Delhi's Max Hospital test positive for COVID-19

"Three hospital staffers have tested positive. These include a doctor, a nurse and one non-medical staff member," said the official of Max Hospital, Saket.

Published: 13th April 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Max Hospital (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: At least three staffers of a Delhi Hospital have tested positive for novel Coronavirus, a hospital communication official told IANS on Monday.

She also said that all of them are recovering.

The official told IANS, "They have not contracted the virus from the hospital as per our records."

In addition to this, the Max Hospital in a press statement said, "2 patients admitted for cardiac treatment tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. At least 39 healthcare workers, who were contact traced, have been quarantined within a separate and isolated wing at Max Hospital, Saket. All 39 individuals are asymptomatic and will be tested on the 5th day of exposure, which is tomorrow on April 14."

Besides, the hospital said that there are 154 employees deployed in different shifts in the COVID ward of the Hospital. None of these employees has had any exposure to the virus. They are staying on the hospital premises to reduce any risk of infection to their families and neighbours.

"None of them is quarantined," clarified the hospital.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi hospital Max Hospital
Coronavirus
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
