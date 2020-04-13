E-gift, your best bet in times of coronavirus

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

To share love and happiness in the self-isolation times, Ferns N Petals has introduced digital gifting options such as Guitarist on Video Call, Personalised Video Message and Personalized E-Story Books and more.

Pawan Gadia, Ferns N Petals

Pawan Gadia, CEO, Retail and Online, India, UAE and Singapore, Ferns N Petals, said, “Since we can’t deliver anything in physical form, one of our team members, Surender Singh, came up with this idea of Guitarist on Video Call. If a person X wants to send some love to a friend Y as a musical gesture, they can place an order on the site by selecting a bouquet of songs or the mood of songs. After the order is placed, the guitarist contacts the sender and takes down the list of songs to be played via WhatsApp video conference call with the sender and recipient. The guitarist will play the songs for 10 to 30 minutes, depending on the option chosen by the sender. It’s a gift that brings a smile on everyone’s face.”

The company has started this activity in India and also abroad, and claim to receive nearly 500 orders daily for this segment every day. “It is a great way to cheer up and gift happiness to your loved ones even when they are miles apart. When we saw this idea working, we moved on to the second one, Personalized Video Message. The sender has to add images, and a personalised heartfelt message in the text box and then FNP’s guitarist will record that message and club it together with the song and images to create a beautiful personalised video with music, which will be sent to the receiver as well as the sender,” Gadia added.

The third option is e-greeting – a digital card with photograph and your voice message accompanied with music. This is similar to the video message. The fourth one is Personalised e-books that comprises storybooks, romance books and books for kids. Here, a child becomes a character from the book, such as Aladdin, Cinderella and Snow White. Then, there are Personalised Caricatures and Posters to wish dear ones on their birthday or any special day.

“We have tried to include professional instrument players. For instance, if someone likes qawwali, or saxophone or guitar tunes, you can gift them a 15-minute session. The artiste will call the person and play the instrument. Lastly, we want to start a ‘celebrity shout out’ application that will help in connecting fans with celebrities for recording personalised video message,” he added.

The first four digital gifts – guitarist on call, video message, e-books, and e-greetings – are already available on the website.

“We will start the rest of the options in a day or two. And we are enjoying this way more than sending gifts and flowers,” he added.