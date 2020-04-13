STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

E-gift, your best bet in times of coronavirus

The fourth one is Personalised e-books that comprises storybooks, romance books and books for kids.

Published: 13th April 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Gift

For representational purposes

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

To share love and happiness in the self-isolation times, Ferns N Petals has introduced digital gifting options such as Guitarist on Video Call, Personalised Video Message and Personalized E-Story Books and more.

Pawan Gadia, Ferns N Petals

Pawan Gadia, CEO, Retail and Online, India, UAE and Singapore, Ferns N Petals, said, “Since we can’t deliver anything in physical form, one of our team members, Surender Singh, came up with this idea of Guitarist on Video Call. If a person X wants to send some love to a friend Y as a musical gesture, they can place an order on the site by selecting a bouquet of songs or the mood of songs. After the order is placed, the guitarist contacts the sender and takes down the list of songs to be played via WhatsApp video conference call with the sender and recipient. The guitarist will play the songs for 10 to 30 minutes, depending on the option chosen by the sender. It’s a gift that brings a smile on everyone’s face.”

The company has started this activity in India and also abroad, and claim to receive nearly 500 orders daily for this segment every day. “It is a great way to cheer up and gift happiness to your loved ones even when they are miles apart. When we saw this idea working, we moved on to the second one, Personalized Video Message. The sender has to add images, and a personalised heartfelt message in the text box and then FNP’s guitarist will record that message and club it together with the song and images to create a beautiful personalised video with music, which will be sent to the receiver as well as the sender,” Gadia added.

The third option is e-greeting – a digital card with photograph and your voice message accompanied with music. This is similar to the video message. The fourth one is Personalised e-books that comprises storybooks, romance books and books for kids. Here, a child becomes a character from the book, such as Aladdin, Cinderella and Snow White. Then, there are Personalised Caricatures and Posters to wish dear ones on their birthday or any special day.

“We have tried to include professional instrument players. For instance, if someone likes qawwali, or saxophone or guitar tunes, you can gift them a 15-minute session. The artiste will call the person and play the instrument. Lastly, we want to start a ‘celebrity shout out’ application that will help in connecting fans with celebrities for recording personalised video message,” he added.

The first four digital gifts – guitarist on call, video message, e-books, and e-greetings – are already available on the website.

“We will start the rest of the options in a day or two. And we are enjoying this way more than sending gifts and flowers,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
e gifts coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp