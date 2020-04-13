STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Every photo tells a story’

As we were wrapping up our shoot, we made our way through a broad corridor and noticed a pretty, but dotted patch of light.

(From left) Photographs of a father dancing with his newly married daughter at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar

By Express News Service

“We’re a tag team of two, enthused and passionate about our work. We were lucky to have the opportunity to study photography together, which is where we first met and then went on to do our Masters in Photography at Cornwall, England. We specialise in a pretty-cool field which we refer to as ‘mood and ambient’ photography. Thereafter began our work, which was over 10 years ago and at the time we started, it was not only unusual to pursue ‘candid’ wedding photography, but also  break barriers and mindsets as women in the field which was predominantly male-dominated.We believe every photo tells a story, and in the case of wedding photography, it’s usually an emotional one.

Simran and Bhumi

Couple profile
This image was made in January, 2017, in Oman. We got there the previous night only to realise that the hotel (Shangri-La’s Barr Al Jissah) was absolutely gorgeous! The only way we could do justice to it was to try and incorporate some of those elements (outside of the designated event spaces) through an informal photoshoot with the couple. A session like this is often a great ice-breaker, where we get to know the two people better, understand their chemistry and comfort zone. In this case, we ended up discovering interesting nooks and corners of this beautifully laid out property.

As we were wrapping up our shoot, we made our way through a broad corridor and noticed a pretty, but dotted patch of light. The corridor was full of intricate and exquisite latticed walls which ended up casting really interesting shadows everywhere! We weren’t quite sure of how these uneven spots of light would look on someone’s face, but decided to give it a shot anyway. Since Aparna and Varun were both up for an ‘experimental’ image, we ended up taking a few photos in this spot, which later turned out to be refreshingly different! Of course, we had to toggle our exposure to get the highlights/shadow balance just right, since we were rapidly losing light at the time.

Dancing with dad
There is just one centrepiece at a wedding. It is not the flowers. It is the emotions. And there are a few fleeting moments at every wedding that symbolise this.This was at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, taken on the  December 7, 2019. We knew the bride and her father were extremely close; they were both extraordinarily moved as she was the last of his children to get married.

We knew it was one of those moments when she started dancing with her father. We scrambled to get a vantage point as a crowd was assembling. Armed with our cameras set to shoot at high shutter speed, we felt prepared.In the end, we were rewarded with a pure moment of love; a bittersweet blend in one embrace.Both images were taken on a Canon 5 D Mark III.

Even the smallest weddings are inherently social events and much before the government restrictions came into place, we had a few cancellations, which was, in hindsight, the best decision.Since the pandemic has forced us to look inward and think of constructive ways of spending time at home, some of our clients are using this opportunity to revisit milestones, put together memory-books of their happiest moments, which we are glad to help them with.”
