Give Rs 1 crore compensation to all govt staff on corona duty, says Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Sunday sought Rs 1 crore compensation for families of all government officials associated with relief work being undertaken to curtail coronavirus outbreak in case of the eventuality of loss of life.

In a letter written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bidhuri, also BJP MLA from Badarpur, said officials of departments such as transport, Delhi Jal Board, home guard, power, food & supply and police, other than doctors and paramedic, should also be brought under the ambit of government relief scheme.

“Several other warriors are on the ground in the fight against coronavirus in large number. For instance, employees of Delhi Jal Board, transport, power, food & supply, home guard, traffic police, Delhi police, and sanitation workers are performing their duties with sincerity. I request you also to announce Rs 1 crore compensation to employees of these departments in addition to the staff of the health department and do them justice,” Bidhuri’s letter said.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal announced Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of those health workers, including doctors and nurses, who die while treating coronavirus patients.

“Doctors and medical staff are our frontline warriors in this fight, risking your lives. So, as a mark of respect to your work, if any health worker dies while treating coronavirus patients, the government will provide Rs one crore as compensation to their families, although I hope that day does not come, and all our doctors and staff remain healthy and safe,” Kejriwal had earlier said.