I am not bored at home, says Delhi based choreographer

I am not bored at home, and am spending time with my family, especially with my son who is seven years old.

Ravi Rastogi helps with household chores inbetween his online dance classes

By Express News Service

It was a challenge to begin with. The moment COVID-19 outbreak announced, I had to stop my classes immediately. Then I thought of utilising this time in the best possible way. I was getting calls from my students how much they are missing my fitness and dance classes. So, I started my online live classes. I had never done it before nor I had that kind of set up in my studio. It was definitely a challenge to procure the gadgets when all the shops were almost locked down. It feels so satisfying to help the community at this time in my own way by spreading the joy of dance. I am not going out, maintaining hygiene at home to avoid getting infected, and following exactly what has been being instructed by the government.

I am not bored at home, and am spending time with my family, especially with my son who is seven years old. I could not give him much time because of my hectic schedule. Most of the times particularly during wedding seasons, I used to come so late at night after choreographing the families that I always found him fast asleep. So, I am trying to catch up that time. Also, I am watching videos of my favourite international artists to update myself with the latest dance styles.

I try to help my wife in household chores, cleaning and clearing all the drawers full of old receipts and waste papers, which have been dumped from many years, apart from educating my son about the present situation.But like all business establishments, financially, my work has been adversely affected. By starting my online classes, I am connected with my students, while maintaining the social distance.
Ravi Rastogi, 35, is a Delhi-based choreographer, trained from Broadway Dance Centre, New York, USA.

