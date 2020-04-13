Lodging for those undergoing COVID-19 tests

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed officials to make accommodation arrangements for the people who undergo COVID-19 tests till their reports arrive, sources said on Sunday. Following his direction, over 740 rooms have been booked across various hotels and government facilities in the national capital, they said, adding each facility has been attached to a city hospital.

In New Delhi area, Hotel Ginger with 115 rooms has been attached with Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP).Eighty-one rooms of the hotel franchise in east Delhi have been attached with Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB).Some DDA flats in Narela and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board flats in Sultanpuri have also been designated for the purpose, official said. The number of such rooms across Delhi is 742, they said.

Medical students called on The Delhi government on Sunday decided to deploy post graduate students of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) for COVID-19 duty in all districts of the city. According to a senior official, the move comes after Chief Secretary Vijay Dev sought the strengthening of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in all the districts of the national capital.

A team of 10 students of the 2019-22 batch) will be deployed along with each district magistrate.

In its order, the health department has asked the dean of the medical college to ask its PG students to report to chief district medical officers under the intimation to respective district magistrate.

COVID suspect kills self

A 32-year-old man who was under observation for coronavirus on Sunday jumped to death from the seventh floor of a Greater Noida private college where he was put in quarantine, officials said. His test results were awaited, said District Magistrate Suhas L Y. “The man was kept at the quarantine centre in Galgotia Engineering College in Greater Noida where he jumped to death,” the DM said in a statement

