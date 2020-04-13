STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Odd-even rules debut at Azadpur Mandi for safe business during coronavirus crisis

According to the rule, some sheds, where the sale and purchase of produces take place, will be allowed to carry out business alternatively at specific dates.

Published: 13th April 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Odd-even rules are also likely to be extended to other wholesale markets in the national capital.

Odd-even rules are also likely to be extended to other wholesale markets in the national capital.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Concerned with the violation of social distancing guidelines at Azadpur Mandi, the Delhi government has decided to implement ‘odd-even rules’ for traders to run their business operations from Monday at India’s largest wholesale vegetable and fruit market.

According to the rule, some sheds, where the sale and purchase of produces take place, will be allowed to carry out business alternatively at specific dates. Timings would also be staggered: Four hours in the morning (6 am to 11 am) have been reserved for sale of vegetables and four hours (2 pm to 6 pm) will be for sale of fruits.

According to government officials, the new rule is being introduced in wake of reports that social distancing has not been maintained at the 80-acre mandi. It has 22 big sheds, and currently draws 20,000-25,000 buyers daily, even during the lockdown. On a normal day, when business activities are at their peak, footfalls sometimes cross one lakh.

Adil Ahmad Khan, chairman of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Azadpur, said the altered timings and the odd-even rules will help minimise the risk of spreading the virus.

“We will allow 22 sheds to operate according to their numbers. On an even date, even-numbered sheds will be allowed to function, and ditto for odd dates. This will help us maintain social distancing in the market,” Khan said.

Odd-even rules are also likely to be extended to other wholesale markets in the national capital. The presence of a large number of buyers, traders and market staff has been a matter of concern for the government. Currently, there are about 2,800 traders and about 25,000 labourers, besides 800
APMC staff.

Restriction on entry of vehicles as well
According to government officials, the wholesale market generally receives 11,325 mini trucks full of agriculture produce per day under normal circumstances. Traders have now been informed that only one truck per trader will be allowed inside the Azadpur Mandi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Azadpur Mandi Delhi coronavirus COVID 19 Odd even rule
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp