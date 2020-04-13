Odd-even rules debut at Azadpur Mandi for safe business during coronavirus crisis

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Concerned with the violation of social distancing guidelines at Azadpur Mandi, the Delhi government has decided to implement ‘odd-even rules’ for traders to run their business operations from Monday at India’s largest wholesale vegetable and fruit market.

According to the rule, some sheds, where the sale and purchase of produces take place, will be allowed to carry out business alternatively at specific dates. Timings would also be staggered: Four hours in the morning (6 am to 11 am) have been reserved for sale of vegetables and four hours (2 pm to 6 pm) will be for sale of fruits.

According to government officials, the new rule is being introduced in wake of reports that social distancing has not been maintained at the 80-acre mandi. It has 22 big sheds, and currently draws 20,000-25,000 buyers daily, even during the lockdown. On a normal day, when business activities are at their peak, footfalls sometimes cross one lakh.

Adil Ahmad Khan, chairman of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Azadpur, said the altered timings and the odd-even rules will help minimise the risk of spreading the virus.

“We will allow 22 sheds to operate according to their numbers. On an even date, even-numbered sheds will be allowed to function, and ditto for odd dates. This will help us maintain social distancing in the market,” Khan said.

Odd-even rules are also likely to be extended to other wholesale markets in the national capital. The presence of a large number of buyers, traders and market staff has been a matter of concern for the government. Currently, there are about 2,800 traders and about 25,000 labourers, besides 800

APMC staff.

Restriction on entry of vehicles as well

According to government officials, the wholesale market generally receives 11,325 mini trucks full of agriculture produce per day under normal circumstances. Traders have now been informed that only one truck per trader will be allowed inside the Azadpur Mandi.