Sabji Mandi temporarily relocated

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A social distancing measure amid coronavirus outbreak, the SDM (Mehrauli) has directed temporarily relocation of the Sabji Mandi (vegetable market) around the DTC bus terminal in the area.The decision was taken keeping in view of the directions from the Union and Delhi governments to ensure social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the order, Sonalika Jiwani, SDM (Mehrauli), directed “to shift the Mehrauli Sabzi Mandi... from Mehrauli Main Market to Mehrauli Bus Terminal with immediate effect till further orders to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to maintain social distancing.”

The Mandi started functioning from the Bus Terminal on Sunday. The order said Manoj Kumar Bharti, Incident Commander, will be the overall in-charge of the operation.

“He should ensure that all necessary steps are in place to implement the orders as the top priority and shift the Mehrauli Mandi to Mehrauli Bus Terminal,” the order said.

