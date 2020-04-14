Constable seen thrashing motorists in clip suspended

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after Police Commissioner SN Srivastava warned the force of strict action if rules are not followed properly during the lockdown, a constable from Shahdra district was suspended and sent to police lines for thrashing two motorists.

The action against the constable, Mukesh, who was posted in Jagatpuri, came after a video went viral on social media including Twitter and Facebook, in which he was seen beating with a stick the two motorists.

In the 1 minute 18 second video, the constable is seen in civil dress accompanying with a fellow constable.

The two motorists riding on motorcycles are seen slowing down on signal by police in the clip. Mukesh is suddenly seen beating them with a lathi. According to a senior police official, some residents had recorded the video and posted it on social media.