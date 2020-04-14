Constable seen thrashing motorists in clip suspended
The two motorists riding on motorcycles are seen slowing down on signal by police in the clip. Mukesh is suddenly seen beating them with a lathi.
Published: 14th April 2020
NEW DELHI: Days after Police Commissioner SN Srivastava warned the force of strict action if rules are not followed properly during the lockdown, a constable from Shahdra district was suspended and sent to police lines for thrashing two motorists.
The action against the constable, Mukesh, who was posted in Jagatpuri, came after a video went viral on social media including Twitter and Facebook, in which he was seen beating with a stick the two motorists.
In the 1 minute 18 second video, the constable is seen in civil dress accompanying with a fellow constable.
The two motorists riding on motorcycles are seen slowing down on signal by police in the clip. Mukesh is suddenly seen beating them with a lathi. According to a senior police official, some residents had recorded the video and posted it on social media.