COVID-19: Helping through art and free meals

AS the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, various organisations are continuously coming forward to help the community.

Meals packed by Moonshine Food Ventures in association with NRAI before distribution

By Express News Service

AS the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, various organisations are continuously coming forward to help the community. One such initiative is by Art Magnum through its online exhibition, Affordable Masters. It showcases affordable artworks of the great Indian masters and seniors, presenting a unique opportunity for the art connoisseurs and enthusiasts to appreciate and collect artworks of celebrated Indian artists at reasonable prices.

The profits earned from the sales will be donated to the PM CARE FUND. Shedding light on the initiative, Saurabh Singhvi, Director, Art Magnum Gallery, said, “The exhibition is organised with the primary objective of raising funds for the PM CARE FUND. Therefore, the profit earned (10-12 per cent) shall be donated to it, and each buyer shall be provided with receipts for the same. As a responsible gallery, it is our endeavour to help the society in this hour of need.” The artworks on display are high quality in terms of the provenances.

“All the artworks belong to the Modern Indian Masters and seniors. This is a unique opportunity to own a piece of master art and at the same time contribute to the fight against coronavirus,” adds Singhvi. Most of the artworks are being exhibited for the first time and are from renowned private collections. The artists include M F Husain, F N Souza, Jamini Roy, among others. You can take a virtual tour of the show on the website artmagnum.in.

Feeding migrant workers
Moonshine Food Ventures in association with NRAI, Pure Hearts NGO, Vision Unlimited by Dr Shibal Bhartiya have joined hands with District Administration of Gurugram. “We have been preparing 2,000 meals a day in our restaurant kitchen to feed the needy for the past few days, and will do so till the lockdown continues.

We want to increase the number to 3,000 meals on a daily basis for which we need support from our friends”, said Vishal Anand, Founder, Moonshine Food Ventures, Gurugram. The meals are prepared under the supervision of the corporate chef of Moonshine Food Ventures, Sidharth Sharma, at one of the Dana Choga’s restaurant kitchen situated in Nirvana Courtyard Gurgaon. Volunteers distribute the meals with the help of the district administration.

