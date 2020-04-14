STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Japanese machines used to disinfect Delhi’s streets

20 machines are to be used in containment zones across the capital

A Japanese spray machine sprays disinfectant during a sanitisation drive in New Rajendra Nagar on Monday.

A Japanese spray machine sprays disinfectant during a sanitisation drive in New Rajendra Nagar on Monday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to take sanitisation and disinfection drive in a faster and more effective way, the Delhi government on Monday introduced 20 high-tech Japanese machines. The ‘Chief Minister Delhi Sanitation Drive’ was launched at Rajinder Nagar using these machines that can sanitise an area of 20,000 square metres in an hour.  The machines are to be used in containment zones created across the city to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The machine uses atomisers to disinfect the area. A pilot disinfection drive was carried out in Rajinder Nagar.

These machines will be used for sanitisation in red & orange zones in the city. The machines are specifically built to spray disinfectants and flexible enough to be used in narrow lanes. “This is the first time in India such technology is being used to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. This technology is also very flexible as its length is adjustable, therefore, it can easily enter narrow lanes along with the broader areas,” said Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman.

Mostly used by the farmers, these machines spray disinfectants at the farmlands, therefore, these are specifically equipped for disinfection and sanitization works. The chemical composition used for the disinfection drive as per the guidelines of WHO. These sanitisation machines spray the disinfectants in a way that can kill the germs and virus at any solid surface. 

“We have started a pilot project with three such machines in presence of the experts to analyse the performance and results thereof. We have sanitised the whole area and studied all the necessary parameters. After a careful consultation with the experts, it has been decided that this is a fully equipped technology, and the disinfection drive should immediately start at the containment zones,” added Chadha.
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also took part in the sanitisation drive in Mayur Vihar Phase 2. Sisodia personally monitored the disinfection of the streets. 

“Launched a disinfection drive in Mayur Vihar Ph2 to tackle #Covid2019. 60 machines (including hi-tech Japanese ones for the first time in India) have been deployed across Delhi for this. Patparganj will be sanitised completely over the next few days,” he said in a tweet. Meanwhile, the state government added four more areas under containment zone taking the count to 47. These four areas are Paschim Vihar Krishna apartment, Sant Nagar Balaji apartment, Madipur Jhuggi and East Patel Nagar area.

Fighting a virus

  •  The disinfection machine can sanitise an area of 20,000 sq m in an hour
  •  The disinfectants are being sprayed to kill the germs and virus on any solid surface
     
Delhi coronavirus COVID 19 Japanese machines disinfectants
Coronavirus
