STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police, corporate come together for emergency cab service during coronavirus crisis

“Senior citizens are the most vulnerable segment of population due to their age-related physical and medical problems.

Published: 14th April 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Five cars have been deployed for the service in Dwarka.

Five cars have been deployed for the service in Dwarka. (Photo | DWARKA POLICE)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to help senior citizens and women caught in emergency during the lockdown period, the Delhi Police has launched a ‘Free Cab services’ in Dwarka Sub city in association with Mahindra logistics team. 

“Senior citizens are the most vulnerable segment of population due to their age-related physical and medical problems.  They, sometimes, need immediate medical attention and also need essential services. They may not have access to vehicles or passes for movement,” said DCP, Dwarka, Anto Alphonse. 

“Thus, senior citizens and women living alone, and any other person in need of medical emergency or anyone in distress may call for this service . They will be taken to the hospital or their destination.” A fleet of five cars has been launched by the Dwarka Police for the initiative.

This service is meant especially for residents of Dwarka and will be provided only for areas under the sub-city. Though the service will normally be available from 8 AM to 8PM, one car will  be made available in night too to attend any emergency service. People can reach out at 97735 27222. “Mobility is more important than ever during a lockdown...especially for critical needs and for special segments of the population,” Mahindra Group boss Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi police Free Cab services delhi senior citizens Mahindra logistics team coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp