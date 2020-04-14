Delhi police, corporate come together for emergency cab service during coronavirus crisis

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to help senior citizens and women caught in emergency during the lockdown period, the Delhi Police has launched a ‘Free Cab services’ in Dwarka Sub city in association with Mahindra logistics team.

“Senior citizens are the most vulnerable segment of population due to their age-related physical and medical problems. They, sometimes, need immediate medical attention and also need essential services. They may not have access to vehicles or passes for movement,” said DCP, Dwarka, Anto Alphonse.

“Thus, senior citizens and women living alone, and any other person in need of medical emergency or anyone in distress may call for this service . They will be taken to the hospital or their destination.” A fleet of five cars has been launched by the Dwarka Police for the initiative.

This service is meant especially for residents of Dwarka and will be provided only for areas under the sub-city. Though the service will normally be available from 8 AM to 8PM, one car will be made available in night too to attend any emergency service. People can reach out at 97735 27222. “Mobility is more important than ever during a lockdown...especially for critical needs and for special segments of the population,” Mahindra Group boss Anand Mahindra tweeted.