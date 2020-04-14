STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMRC officials hold online meetings to finalise Phase IV plans

The engineers deputed at the sites are also regularly conducting meetings through video conference to deliberate on a range of issues, which would be encountered once the construction work starts. 

Published: 14th April 2020 07:58 AM

Metros are seen parked at a yard after the nationwide lockdown, at Timarpur in New Delhi. All Metro services have been suspended since March 22. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as public transport services in the capital stay suspended, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s team of architects and designers are holding online-meetings with site personnel, design consultants and contractors to finalise the designs for the construction work on Phase IV. The DMRC senior officials including Managing Director Mangu Singh resumed work at their offices on Monday. 

“During the lockdown, meetings are being organised via video conference to discuss a range of important issues and online courses are being made available to the employees for their knowledge and awareness enhancement,” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal. “Building Information Modeling’ (BIM), an online mechanism has been devised through which designs, drawings and 3D models can be uploaded online. Officers can leave their comments and observations through the same software and no hard copy or print out is necessary,” he added. 

The engineers deputed at the sites are also regularly conducting meetings through video conference to deliberate on a range of issues, which would be encountered once the construction work starts. “Issues such as design submission and finalisation, procurement orders by contractors, manpower deployment at sites and other are being dealt with.  Daily Project Reports (DPR) are being prepared to keep a tab on the overall progress made.”  

The spokesperson also said that the safety department is organising frequent web-seminars for project engineers on various aspects of construction site safety. “More than 400 engineers across the DMRC hierarchy are attending these webinars. A webinar on the topic ‘Fire Safety at Home’ shall be organised on 19th April for the family members of DMRC employees by the safety department.” Currently, the Delhi Metro’s Phase IV is expected to add another 103 kilometres to the DMRC network with an expected completion date of 2026.

