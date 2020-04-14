STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Extended coronavirus lockdown will spell doom, say truckers in Delhi

Some companies involved in the transport business complain that despite government orders, the local police still stop vehicles.

Dozens of trucks parked at the once bustling Azadpur Mandi

NEW DELHI: Any further extension of the lockdown will be disastrous on the community of truck owners as only 6,000 of the about 70,000 trucks are plying on Delhi roads carrying essential goods on a given day. City transporters fear that situation is getting worse by the day and running operations with a skeleton staff is becoming difficult to maintain smooth supply of commodities.

“Scores of truckdrivers and labourers carrying non-essential items are stranded without proper food and water. Government at the Centre and Delhi should allow drivers to move freely. Even the curfew passes are of no use,” said Rajendra Kapoor, president of Delhi Goods and Transport organisation.

Some companies involved in the transport business complain that despite government orders, the local police still stop vehicles. “We are getting numerous complaints about such incidents where the directives of the central government are not reaching the ground level.

Even the SHO  of the local police station is not ready to listen to the driver. They are stopped and forced to stay put for some days before they are allowed to go. This is causing delays in delivery of goods,” added Kapoor. Incidentally, the Union Home Secretary has taken a serious view on disruption of movement of essential goods. It asked all states and UTs to ensure that freight is allowed to move without hassle.

