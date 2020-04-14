STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Highest single-day spike in Delhi, 356 new cases

Coronavirus; migrant labourers

For representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The number of Covid-19 positive cases in the national capital registered the highest single-day spike on Monday with 356 cases, taking the total count to 1,510. Amongst the new cases, 325 are those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at Markaz mosque in Nizamuddin West.

So far, 1,071 attendees have been tested positive who are admitted in different hospitals. Four more deaths took place on Monday, taking the toll to 28. According to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, which is one of the nodal hospitals for Covid-19 cases, claimed that most of the deaths that have occurred are of patients who were referred from other hospitals at an advanced stage and had significant comorbidities. “The patients who are coming to our hospital early in their course of the disease or do not have significant comorbidities are faring well,” said an official. 

