Majority of COVID-19 fatalities in Delhi reported at RML Hospital

Three deaths took place at LNJP Hospital, five at private hospitals, and one each at Safdarjung Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and AIIMS-Jhajjhar.

Medical staff are seen wearing masks at Delhi's RML Hospital as a precaution in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Medical staff are seen wearing masks at Delhi's RML Hospital as a precaution in wake of coronavirus pandemic. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, one of the nodal facilities to combat the coronavirus, has reported the most number of COVID-19 fatalities in Delhi, official data showed Tuesday.

Till Sunday, 12 of the 24 deaths reported had taken place at RML Hospital, the data showed.

Three deaths took place at LNJP Hospital, five at private hospitals, and one each at Safdarjung Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and AIIMS-Jhajjhar.

One COVID-19-affected person died at home.

"Most of the COVID deaths that have occurred in our hospital are of the patients who were referred from other hospitals at an advanced stage and had significant comorbidities," RML Hospital in a statement, referring to existing medical conditions in the patients.

The patients admitted to the hospital early in their course of their diseases or do not have "significant comorbidities are faring very well," it added.

On Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital spiralled to 1,510, with356 fresh cases and four deaths reported in a day, pushing the death toll to 28.

Of the 1,510 cases, 35 belong to RML Hospital, out of which 23 are active and the rest 12 died, putting the COVID-19 fatality rate at the hospital at nearly 35 per cent.

Of the 23 active cases, eight are in ICU, according to the Delhi government.

Of the total cases, 1,071 are those who were detected in "special operations", the data showed.

Officials said 30 people have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country.

Meanwhile, Delhi government authorities have identified four more zones as "hotspots".

The total number of hotspots in Delhi now stands at 47.

