STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Making a splash amidst coronavirus crisis

Shantanu David takes a look at some of the stranger news stories from around the world, as people, places, animals, things come to grips with COVID-19

Published: 14th April 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Easter bunny on a flight

Easter bunny on a flight

By shantanu david
Express News Service

Wish Upon a Star

Among the countless masses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, one demographic that’s feeling particularly cooped up is kids. So when Brandon Smith celebrated his 12th birthday over the weekend, his mom took to Twitter, posting a picture of her son holding a world map, and writing, “This is my son, Brandon. Today is his 12th Birthday. I can’t give him the party he deserves but Brandon loves geography. He would love it if you would RT or reply where you are so he can mark it on his map.” The post garnered a whole lotta love and replies from all over the world, and even a galaxy far, far away, after Mark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker, sent his wishes as well. While Hamill admittedly noted he was sending his love from Malibu and not the Death Star, the Jedi continues his long-established practice of wishing fans as well as random people on Twitter, for their birthdays.

Rabbit to the Rescue

We’ve already talked about how New Zealand’s PM had assured young Kiwis that the Easter Bunny counted as an essential service even as the island nation continues its fight against the pandemic. 
Well, a flight attendant took the PM’s words to heart, and when she, along with her crew, took off on a repatriation flight over Easter weekend from Germany to New Zealand and brought along a special passenger. A Facebook post by Auckland Airport reads, “Val, one of the crew on a Lufthansa repatriation flight heard about Jacinda Ardern classifying the Easter Bunny as an essential worker. She decided to do her part and bring the Easter Bunny over to NZ on LH9918 as their only passenger on the A380 flight. The bunny has been named Jacinda and is working to take travellers safely back home from the other side of the world.”

Fun and Games

The statement ‘Go Corona’ has become inspiration for all manner of slogans, songs, and sundries. Among these is the video sharing app VMate, which has drummed up a lot of support for its own COVID-19 anthem. The app, especially popular among India’s rural population, has also taken on the role of myth-buster by educating users about the novel coronavirus and disproving all the misinformation clouding its treatment. The app has also introduced three corona virus-related games, and one of these borrows from the cult game, Super Mario, with the iconic flowers and mushrooms replaced by sanitisers and masks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 easter bunny New Zealand
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp