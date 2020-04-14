Movement passes issued earlier in Delhi valid till May 3: Police

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Movement passes which were earlier issued by Delhi Police to those providing essential services will be valid till May 3.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Movement passes already issued by Delhi Police to those who are providing essential services will be valid till May 3. E-passes issued by Delhi government will be honoured by all police personnel on duty if accompanied by an original message of use on mobile phone and ID proof," Delhi Police said.

The passes were already issued till April 14 as the 21-day nationwide lockdown was slated to end today.