STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Training parents to teach kids about COVID-19

On World Health Day, April 7, the Delhi-based educational furniture manufacturing firm, Popcorn School Furniture, announced a one-month #TeachKarona campaign.

Published: 14th April 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

parenting

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

On World Health Day, April 7, the Delhi-based educational furniture manufacturing firm, Popcorn School Furniture, announced a one-month #TeachKarona campaign. The campaign launched in association with Good Karma, aims to mitigate the stress in children during the COVID-19 outbreak through workshops and activities on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Dr Ranjan Ghosh, a skilled adult and pediatric psychiatrist from the US, who is the brainchild behind the campaign, said, “As we all know, stress decreases our immunity. Through this campaign, we want to de-stress people and make sure that our kids are not traumatised by the situation. So, as part of TeachKarona, we will help people explain Covid-19 to their kids at their level. Instead of calling it quarantine, we are calling this time staycation, so as to change mindsets about the word. We are lucky enough to be spending time with family, so parents should indulge in some activities with kids on a daily basis.” Apart from the activity charts, there’s a daily schedule.

“Because kids are reassured by the structure and predictability. Such as making and following a routine, playing activities, giving prizes to winners, keeping in touch with family via phone, face time and other means, clearing kids’ doubts about Covid-19, approve their screen chart according to their age, are things of immense importance. The key is to learning something new every day, and making sure that kids stay active, by giving them responsibilities and physical challenges,” added Dr Ghosh, who runs Good Karma, an art centre that deals with all aspects of neurosciences, brain wellness, counselling and medication.

Parents will also be asked to plan some activities for their children, such as reading, painting, cooking, games and an interactive session with grandparents to spend their time productively. One-to-one interactions with Dr Ghosh will also be scheduled to help kids and parents.Commenting on the association, Deepika Goyal, Founder and Director, Popcorn Furniture, said, “The issue everyone, including the kids, facing right now is how to react. So, we want to help as many people as we can. Children love being with their parents, and doing things together makes a lot of difference. Dr Ghosh will put up helpful tips on our Facebook and Instagram page on a daily-basis, and people can ask their queries in the comments section.”
Dr Ghosh can be reached at 24x7 helpline number +91 7003174718.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India lockdown coronavirus COVID 19 parenting
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp