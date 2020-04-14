Training parents to teach kids about COVID-19

By Express News Service

On World Health Day, April 7, the Delhi-based educational furniture manufacturing firm, Popcorn School Furniture, announced a one-month #TeachKarona campaign. The campaign launched in association with Good Karma, aims to mitigate the stress in children during the COVID-19 outbreak through workshops and activities on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Dr Ranjan Ghosh, a skilled adult and pediatric psychiatrist from the US, who is the brainchild behind the campaign, said, “As we all know, stress decreases our immunity. Through this campaign, we want to de-stress people and make sure that our kids are not traumatised by the situation. So, as part of TeachKarona, we will help people explain Covid-19 to their kids at their level. Instead of calling it quarantine, we are calling this time staycation, so as to change mindsets about the word. We are lucky enough to be spending time with family, so parents should indulge in some activities with kids on a daily basis.” Apart from the activity charts, there’s a daily schedule.

“Because kids are reassured by the structure and predictability. Such as making and following a routine, playing activities, giving prizes to winners, keeping in touch with family via phone, face time and other means, clearing kids’ doubts about Covid-19, approve their screen chart according to their age, are things of immense importance. The key is to learning something new every day, and making sure that kids stay active, by giving them responsibilities and physical challenges,” added Dr Ghosh, who runs Good Karma, an art centre that deals with all aspects of neurosciences, brain wellness, counselling and medication.

Parents will also be asked to plan some activities for their children, such as reading, painting, cooking, games and an interactive session with grandparents to spend their time productively. One-to-one interactions with Dr Ghosh will also be scheduled to help kids and parents.Commenting on the association, Deepika Goyal, Founder and Director, Popcorn Furniture, said, “The issue everyone, including the kids, facing right now is how to react. So, we want to help as many people as we can. Children love being with their parents, and doing things together makes a lot of difference. Dr Ghosh will put up helpful tips on our Facebook and Instagram page on a daily-basis, and people can ask their queries in the comments section.”

Dr Ghosh can be reached at 24x7 helpline number +91 7003174718.