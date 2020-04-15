CM Kejriwal worried at rise in cases, ‘communal divide’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Firmly backing the extension of the lockdown announced by the prime minister, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the national capital was a “matter of concern”. He also cautioned against attempts to create a communal divide during this time of crisis.

Linking the pandemic to “wrath of the nature”, Kejriwal said Delhi in particular was facing ‘extra burden’ because of the large number of people returning from abroad and the Nizamuddin Markaz incident.

“We have seen that whenever humans have gone against the nature, they have always suffered its wrath. It saddens me that even in the time of the pandemic, there are still people who are trying to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims. I observe on social media that even in the times when the whole world is in distress, people are trying to create a rift between the two communities by posting hate videos and content. We can only move ahead and overcome the challenge if we stand united,” the CM said.

Welcoming the Centre’s decision to extend the nationwide lockdown, he urged the people to strictly adhere to the restrictions so that the city gets rid of coronavirus. “Delhi will fully implement PM’s lockdown measures,” he tweeted. “The lockdown is necessary…If we strictly follow lockdown rules, I am very sure that we will get rid of COVID-19,” he said.

While expressing concern over the rising cases in Delhi, Kejriwal said his government was taking steps to control the spread of the pandemic.He said the containment zones in Delhi are being monitored and operation SHIELD is underway in these areas. He said he would visit some of the containment zones to take stock of the situation.

In order to better monitor the situation on the ground, the government has deputed teams of ‘corona warrior’ to assist the administration. “Around 14,000 corona foot warrior teams are working across Delhi, to spread awareness about COVID-19 and the related hazards,” the CM said.