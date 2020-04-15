STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government asked DMs to identify paid-isolation facilities

The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates to identify paid-quarantine facilities in their respective areas in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Homeless people stand in queue for food at Yamuna bank in New Delhi on Tuesday | Anil Shakya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates to identify paid-quarantine facilities in their respective areas in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.Last month, the government had identified paid quarantine facilities at three private hotels — Lemon Tree, Red Fox and IBIS — located at Aerocity in the national capital.

The district magistrates have been asked to identify the facilities within three days and submit a report to the health department.“The exercise will follow the same pattern adopted in Aerocity,” the official said.
 In Aerocity, people using paid quarantine facility at the three hotels had to pay Rs 3,100 per day. Later, the government had waived taxes on the room rent.

On Monday, the national capital reported a sharp rise in number of COVID-19 cases in a day with 356, taking the tally to 1,510, while four people died of the disease within 24 hours.Of the total cases, 1071 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in March or had come in contact with the attendees.

Find food centres on phone

The Delhi government’s over 1,000 food distribution centres and night shelters for the needy can now be located on  Google Maps and Map My India.Anyone can now easily search for their nearest Delhi government food centre on Google Maps application by typing in ‘food shelters near me’ in the search box, the government said in a statement.

Don’t believe bus rumours: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a video message on Tuesday, appealed to migrant workers not to fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements being made to ferry them to their native places and asked them to stay put wherever they are.

Fall in calls about domestic abuse: DCW

The Delhi Commission For Women helpline has seen a decline in calls pertaining to domestic violence and crimes against women during the lockdown. Interestingly, the National Commission For Women had said it observed a spike in such calls.

With agency inputs

