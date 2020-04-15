STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t allow any large gatherings: Chief secretary to police, DMs

Only buses placed at the disposal of the police and health department will operate and the rest will be confined to depots, the chief secretary said in his order.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After hundreds of migrant workers gathered in Mumbai and Surat, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed police and district magistrates to not allow “any large gatherings” in the national capital.

A government official said that the orders have also been issued to the Delhi Transport Corporation and divisional commissioner to ensure that lockdown, imposed in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, is strictly enforced.

Only buses placed at the disposal of the police and health department will operate and the rest will be confined to depots, the chief secretary said in his order.“Special Commissioners of Police, Joint CPs, DMs and SDMs have been asked to be on ground to monitor situation closely,” the official said.Dev in his order said that “any gathering will not be allowed as curfew and lokdown are in force”. “There is no question of large gatherings,” he directed officers.

The direction comes in the wake of over 1,000 migrant workers in Mumbai defying the lockdown to gather in suburban Bandra, demanding that transport arrangements be made for them to go back to their native places.In a video appeal, he said the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for their accommodation and food.“Don’t fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements,” he said in a video message.

With agency inputs

