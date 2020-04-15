Life lessons from a 90s song

By Express News Service

Non-filmy songs can take you back to the albums from the 90s. Catchy lyrics with a promise of undying love. Another such song Aaj Bhi is out. Starring Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti, this song is put together by Vishal Mishra who has sung, composed and written this song. Aaj Bhi by VYRL Originals, attempts to bring bittersweet memories between two former lovers when they accidentally meet each other after a long time and is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame.

Singh, in a conversation with The Morning Standard, says, “The script is what makes you direct a film. Similarly, for a music video, it is the song. This song just clicked the first time I heard it and I felt like we could do something simple yet powerful with it. Aaj Bhi deals with how it is very rare that you end spending your life with your school or college romance, yet there is always a special place for that person in memory.”

Even for Vishal Mishra, this song is special. “Aaj Bhi is one of my most special songs, as it comes from a deeply personal experience. It is my dedication to everyone who has loved and lost. The most special thing is that it is real, and its resonates with everyone” he says.

While filming actor Ali Fazal found that it was difficult to bring deep emotions on the screen. “I think that was the biggest challenge for us, as we had to bring out these small nuances that I was trying to focus on as it’s difficult to sum up an entire life span in a few minutes of a song. Aaj Bhi will remind us about that one ex who has meant a lot to us, and been there in our lives and made a big difference. .”

Surbhi Jyoti, who gained popularity in the Indian television industry after her role of Zoya in Qubool Hai also enjoyed the process thoroughly. In the lockdown, her thoughts are with people who are homeless. “To be very honest, all my concern is with all those who are not home and who are actually suffering. I am pretty much doing fine because I am a very homely person when I am not shooting, I stay mostly at home.”