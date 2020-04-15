Lockdown extension crucial to curb spread, feel Delhi residents 

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: City residents belonging to diverse socioeconomic strata gave the thumbs up to lockdown extension announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning. They unanimously pledged to support the continuation of the restriction imposed to break the cycle of coronavirus infection.

Approving PM Modi’s decision, Dr DG Jain, chairman of Association of Physicians of India (API), Delhi chapter said that the lockdown is imperative given limited health infrastructure and social demography in our country, restrictions will help to lessen the spread of coronavirus.

“Population density is very high in India. So, social distancing is important to curtail the virus’ transmission. We don’t know much about this virus. If it spreads, it can be more dangerous. Lockdown is important and we need to be careful even after its revocation especially in industrial clusters. One COVID-19 positive patient is capable of infecting 40 people who generally come in contact,” said Dr Jain.

Nationwide lockdown implemented on March 23 as several coronavirus cases had emerged across all states in India. On Tuesday, Modi declared its protraction till May 3. Namita Roy, a Delhi High Court lawyer, also said that imposing a lockdown is the only solution to combatting the virus because of limited resources in the country.

Underlining the possible economic loss, she said that the loss of human life is much worse than that of monetary damages.“There is no argument about the economic loss caused by complete closure. It is true that people are facing a lot of troubles and daily wagers and professionals are going through a bad phase. But we will overcome. If a life is lost, that can’t be reversed,” she said. Roy also appreciated stern warning by Modi for introducing strict restrictions in areas, where positive cases increase.

“The Prime Minister said all relief might be reversed if the number increases. This was a strong message today from him. With this way, we can only sort out this mounting health crisis at hand. This pandemic is uncharted territory, which nobody has experienced previously,” said Roy, a resident of Dwarka.