STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Lockdown extension crucial to curb spread, feel Delhi residents 

They unanimously pledged to support the continuation of the restriction imposed to break the cycle of coronavirus infection.

Published: 15th April 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

A view of nearly-deserted Ring Road in the national capital on Tuesday | pti

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: City residents belonging to diverse socioeconomic strata gave the thumbs up to lockdown extension announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning. They unanimously pledged to support the continuation of the restriction imposed to break the cycle of coronavirus infection.

Approving PM Modi’s decision, Dr DG Jain, chairman of Association of Physicians of India (API), Delhi chapter said that the lockdown is imperative given limited health infrastructure and social demography in our country, restrictions will help to lessen the spread of coronavirus.

“Population density is very high in India. So, social distancing is important to curtail the virus’ transmission. We don’t know much about this virus. If it spreads, it can be more dangerous. Lockdown is important and we need to be careful even after its revocation especially in industrial clusters. One COVID-19 positive patient is capable of infecting 40 people who generally come in contact,” said Dr Jain.

Nationwide lockdown implemented on March 23 as several coronavirus cases had emerged across all states in India. On Tuesday, Modi declared its protraction till May 3. Namita Roy, a Delhi High Court lawyer, also said that imposing a lockdown is the only solution to combatting the virus because of limited resources in the country.

Underlining the possible economic loss, she said that the loss of human life is much worse than  that of monetary damages.“There is no argument about the economic loss caused by complete closure. It is true that people are facing a lot of troubles and daily wagers and professionals are going through a bad phase. But we will overcome. If a life is lost, that can’t be reversed,” she said.  Roy also appreciated stern warning by Modi for introducing strict restrictions in areas, where positive cases increase.

“The Prime Minister said all relief might be reversed if the number increases. This was a strong message today from him. With this way, we can only sort out this mounting health crisis at hand. This pandemic is uncharted territory, which nobody has experienced previously,” said Roy, a resident of Dwarka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus lockdown extension Delhi coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp