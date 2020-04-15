Policemen fighting corona battle to be lodged in Delhi hotels

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police officers and personnel deployed on 'ground zero to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus will now be housed in 57 hotels spread across 15 police districts in the national capital.

The step has been taken to prevent any possibility of the family members of these officials or others getting the infection in case anyone tests positive.

An order to this effect was issued by Special Commissioner (Armed Police) on Tuesday in the wake of three Delhi Police officials testing positive for coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that many personnel of Delhi Police reside in adjoining states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, apart from Rajasthan.

Police in these states had raised objections over the movement of Delhi Police personnel across the inter-state borders to reach their respective homes on the ground that policemen infected with the virus could spread it in these states.

Since there was no adequate space to house all personnel in police barracks while adhering to the physical distancing norms, authorities made arrangements to lodge them in city hotels.

Deputy Commissioners of all police districts have been directed to report to the headquarters within 24 hours about the number of police personnel along with dates and duration they were lodged in the designated hotels. A pro forma has been issued in this regard.