Reflect & Cook Series, Part 3

Even food sources can also deliver Vitamin D, but the options are limited, especially for the vegetarians.

Published: 15th April 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Neelanjana Singh
Express News Service

Another one of nature’s gifts that we may be missing during the lockdown is that of abundant sunshine – although we may not miss it for too long, given how warm it’s getting in Delhi. However, when it comes to keeping healthy, sunlight is of tremendous value. Sunshine plays a key role in helping our body produce Vitamin D (Vitamin D & K are the only vitamins that the body can produce on its own). With restricted outdoor activity, we may have some reason to be concerned.  

Some reports suggest that Vitamin D may help the body fight off Covid-19. Of course, the role of Vitamin D in boosting the body’s immune function has long been known, as has its role in preventing upper respiratory tract infections. The vitamin activates the T-cells or the infection-fighting ‘killer’ cells in the body, and also helps reduce inflammation. Vitamin D deficiency can increase our susceptibility to infections like TB and influenza.

Surprisingly, recent conservative estimates indicate that more than 60 per cent of India’s population is Vitamin D deficient, despite the fact that India gets ample sunshine round the year. Incidentally, Vitamin D deficiency is the most common vitamin deficiency globally, with over 1 billion people affected by it.

Taking in some sunshine is the best way to address this deficiency. How much sun exposure you require to produce Vitamin D depends on factors like age, geographical location, season, atmospheric conditions like smog and pollution, pigmentation of the skin, and the use of sunscreen. Typically, the Indian skin type requires about 15-20 minutes of sunlight everyday (between 10am and 3 pm), falling on the limbs (to be exposed without clothing and sunscreen).

Even food sources can also deliver Vitamin D, but the options are limited, especially for the vegetarians. Fatty fish, egg yolk, and meats are the best sources. Mushrooms, whole milk, cheese and butter are some others.

Low fat milk and its products, however, are not a good source of this vitamin because this is a fat soluble vitamin. Many countries have taken to fortifying foods such as fats and oils with Vitamin D.

For now, here’s a recipe using a source of Vitamin D.

Neelanjana Singh
Nutrition Therapist &  Wellness Consultant

  • Santosh
    This article not only helps in our health planning at this moment of crisis but also break myths associated with vitamin D
    14 hours ago reply
