RML reports highest number of COVID deaths in Delhi

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, one of the nodal facilities to combat the coronavirus, has reported the most number of COVID-19 fatalities in Delhi, official data showed Tuesday.

People queue up outside a screening centre for Corona suspects at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital;

By Express News Service

Till Sunday, 12 of the 24 deaths reported had taken place at RML Hospital, the data showed. Three deaths took place at LNJP Hospital, five at private hospitals, and one each at Safdarjung Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and AIIMS-Jhajjhar.

“Most of the COVID deaths that have occurred in our hospital are of patients who were referred from other hospitals at an advanced stage and had significant comorbidities,” said RML Hospital in a statement.
“Patients admitted to the hospital early in the course of their diseases or not having significant comorbidities are faring very well”, it added.

With PTI inputs

Comments

