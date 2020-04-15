STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘This lockdown is a blessing in disguise’

Earlier, it was tough for me to give time to the family because of the long working hours.

Published: 15th April 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Arora(second from right) is spending time with family by watching movies during this lockdown

By Express News Service

Things are completely on halt on the work front because my restaurants – Unplugged Courtyard and La Roca are shut. We enjoyed huge footfalls till the lockdown happened. Life has transitioned from being in-between the crowds all the time to being in quarantine. On the family front, I am enjoying time with my sons Tanish and Maanik, and my wife Pooja at our home in Model Town. It was a much-needed break. Earlier, it was tough for me to give time to the family because of the long working hours.

We are doing a lot at our end to stay safe. Right from cleaning door handles to furniture surfaces to washing vegetables and following personal hygiene, we are making sure that everyone in the family is following the guidelines. On our family WhatsApp group, we keep sending motivational messages to our family members.We go out once a week to get the groceries. We move out in a planned way, and not hoarding stuff because we don’t want others to suffer.

I am a Bollywood buff and thanks to Amazon Prime and Netflix, I am enjoying classics like Maine Pyar Kiya, DDLJ, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Deewar and more. We decide on a movie every day and enjoy it together. The time between 5.30pm and 8.30pm is cineplex time of Aroras. Another thing which I am into these days is cooking. I try to make at least one dish every day. I tried Spanish Omelette, Lemon Chicken, Chocolate Cake, and Mushroom Babycorn Pizza.

The quarantine is not giving us the option to decide whether it’s good or bad. All I know is itis the need of the hour. Though it feels good to be able to spend time with loved ones, I hope things get back to normal soon, as I have staff and they are dependent on me.

Apart from enjoying nostalgic moments with family, we play Antakshri, Dumb Charades, and Carrom, etc. We were to launch Unplugged Courtyard in Lucknow and Agra, but it had to be postponed. Now, I am working on strategies to bring the restaurants to normal working after the bidding a farewell to Covid-19.
This lockdown is a blessing in disguise. And I am in favour of its extension as it plays an important role in saving lives.

Founder of Eastman Colour Private Ltd. Dinesh Arora, spoke to Nikita Sharma

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp