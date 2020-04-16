STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'CallDoc' at home for free medical consultation

Through the app, patients can also upload their test reports for review | file

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The residents of Delhi can now consult their doctors while sitting at home free of cost as the AAP government has teamed up with ‘CallDoc’, a cloud-based platform, to provide faster healthcare services.

The round-the-clock free online medical consultation services in Delhi will connect patients with doctors remotely via a mobile app for their non-emergency medical needs. Through this, patients can easily consult with general physicians as well as specialists from home at any time.

“The Delhi government is glad to collaborate with CallDoc app to bring 24x7 online medical consultations for free to the people of Delhi. This will save the trouble of physical travel for regular OPD visits, especially for senior citizens,” said Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a tatement.

The user will be able to connect with the doctor on Video, audio/chat and get the consultation on phone by using this mobile app.Through the app, patients can upload their test reports for review and doctors can upload prescriptions after consultation. The app is available on Google Play Store and ioS store.
As part of this collaboration, more than 100 doctors have been roped in by the Delhi government for the app who will provide free and hassle-free consultations to any patient.

