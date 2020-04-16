STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi doctors attacked, threatened by patients

A letter by LNJP Hospital’s RDA alleged lapse in security management and demanded adequate police deployment

Published: 16th April 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

A medical staff wears a PPE kit at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital including a female doctor were allegedly attacked and heckled by a group of COVID-19 patients while on duty on Tuesday.According to a letter written by Dr Parv Mittal, president of Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the hospital, the incident took place on Tuesday in the surgical block-5A at 5:20 pm.

Addressed to the Medical Director of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital J.C. Passey, Dr Mittal alleged that lapses in security management were observed and the safety of on-duty doctors was compromised.According to the letter, a patient started hurling abuses and passed vulgar comments against a female resident doctor on duty.

When objected upon by the accompanying doctor, the patient gathered a large number of other patients admitted in the ward and started threatening the doctors and staff on duty. The health care workers had to rush to the duty room and hide inside while all the time the patient with the mob tried to break open the door.

The RDA has alleged that the incident revealed lapses of security at various levels and negligence at several steps. The association said that they called floor in charges, CMO and on-duty security officer several times but no one came.“The security guard and police officer posted at the surgical block did not respond even after seeing and hearing the security alarm on the fifth floor,” said the letter.

Following the incident, the Medical Director Dr JC Passey wrote a letter to Police Commissioner demanding adequate police deployment at hospital and quarantine centre.The letter reads that attendees from Markaz admitted in the hospital are creating law and order problem and therefore has asked for 40 police personal within 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital Delhi doctors Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Delhi coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp