COVID-19: Delhi doctors attacked, threatened by patients

NEW DELHI: Doctors of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital including a female doctor were allegedly attacked and heckled by a group of COVID-19 patients while on duty on Tuesday.According to a letter written by Dr Parv Mittal, president of Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the hospital, the incident took place on Tuesday in the surgical block-5A at 5:20 pm.

Addressed to the Medical Director of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital J.C. Passey, Dr Mittal alleged that lapses in security management were observed and the safety of on-duty doctors was compromised.According to the letter, a patient started hurling abuses and passed vulgar comments against a female resident doctor on duty.

When objected upon by the accompanying doctor, the patient gathered a large number of other patients admitted in the ward and started threatening the doctors and staff on duty. The health care workers had to rush to the duty room and hide inside while all the time the patient with the mob tried to break open the door.

The RDA has alleged that the incident revealed lapses of security at various levels and negligence at several steps. The association said that they called floor in charges, CMO and on-duty security officer several times but no one came.“The security guard and police officer posted at the surgical block did not respond even after seeing and hearing the security alarm on the fifth floor,” said the letter.

Following the incident, the Medical Director Dr JC Passey wrote a letter to Police Commissioner demanding adequate police deployment at hospital and quarantine centre.The letter reads that attendees from Markaz admitted in the hospital are creating law and order problem and therefore has asked for 40 police personal within 24 hours.