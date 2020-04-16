Functioning of Delhi High Court to remain suspended till May 3

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended the suspension of its functioning and its subordinate courts till May 3, when the extension to new nationwide lockdown will remain in force.

The new order came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3. The court also ordered that, in case, a regular hearing is to take place within the court complex, social distancing advisories should be maintained.

All hearings will be done preferably through video-conferencing, which would automatically result in decongestion in court complexes. All the district and sessions judges shall ensure that video conferencing is done through ‘Cisco WebEx’,” the high court directed.

The court said online training about using the software will be given to all the judicial officers and court staff through the centralised computer committee.

The committee would, from time to time, seek necessary instructions from the IT committee of the court on the aspect of video conferencing hearing and would ensure that there is complete uniformity among all the districts in this regard.

