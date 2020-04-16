STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Functioning of Delhi High Court to remain suspended till May 3

The new order came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3.

Published: 16th April 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended the suspension of its functioning and its subordinate courts till May 3, when the extension to new nationwide lockdown will remain in force.

The new order came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3. The court also ordered that, in case, a regular hearing is to take place within the court complex, social distancing advisories should be maintained.

All hearings will be done preferably through video-conferencing, which would automatically result in decongestion in court complexes. All the district and sessions judges shall ensure that video conferencing is done through ‘Cisco WebEx’,” the high court directed.

The court said online training about using the software will be given to all the judicial officers and court staff through the centralised computer committee.

The committee would, from time to time, seek necessary instructions from the IT committee of the court on the aspect of video conferencing hearing and would ensure that there is complete uniformity among all the districts in this regard.

For urgent hearings
All urgent hearings will be done preferably through video-conferencing, using ‘Cisco WebEx’, says High Court

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp