Quarantine diary: I am taking each day as it comes, says Delhi based businessman

This pandemic and lockdown have given us many lessons for life, and we must ensure that these positive changes always stay with us.

Published: 16th April 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe.

By Express News Service

As a business owner, I always have to be ready for exigencies or any unforeseen circumstances. COVID-19 is one such situation that has thrown life out-of-gear for all of us. The pan-India lockdown has impacted businesses tremendously. But, I am someone who believes that an adversity is also an opportunity. Since we are into sanitation and hygiene products, we belong to the essential services category, and are continuing our supply chain operations.

I am an early riser. My day starts with a quick round-up of the daily news from over the world. Then I have a chat with my father, which has been an integral part of my routine for the last 20 years now.
After that, my wife Srijana and I discuss various topics of interest over a cup of tea. These days the discussions revolve around the COVID-19 crisis. Every alternate day, I undertake about 45 minutes of freehand exercise sessions with my trainer through a video call. Then about half an hour is fixed for a video call with the CEO of SRV Damage Prevention, another Delhi-based business that I own. Once I finish my calls, I spend about half-an-hour on a video call with the Pee Safe leadership team. Then, I speak to the rest of the staff for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Around noon, I visit the Pee Safe warehouse, where I supervise the emergency shipments of our alcohol-based hand sanitisers and N-95 masks to various hospitals, pharmacies, and other customers.
Post-lunch, I speak to vendors and various teams at Pee Safe over phone calls. Then, I join the Pee Safe team for an end-of-the-day video call during which I address their concerns and answer queries.

Through the day, I also make it a point to spend some time in the open area in my balcony. This is the time when I mentally relax. My days end with video calls or chats with my friends.

In these times of health crises, I am taking each day as it comes. I spend quality time with my friends and family alongside doing my daily work. This pandemic and lockdown have given us many lessons for life, and we must ensure that these positive changes always stay with us.

Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe, spoke to Rajkumari Sharma Tankha

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp