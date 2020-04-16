STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi containment zones up to 56 as two more die of COVID-19

According to sources, B Block of Safdarjung Enclave is also under containment after four persons of same family tested positive for coronavirus.

Published: 16th April 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi fireforce

Fire Department staff sanitize the Mandir Marg area near Birla Mandir during the nationwide lockdown. (Photo | Anil Shakhya)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two more patients who had tested positive of COVID-19 have died, according to the state health department on Wednesday. The patients, both female aged 43 and 55 respectively are residents of Turkman Gate area. The official however couldn’t clarify if the patients had any comorbid health condition. While one died at Ram Manohar Lohia, the other patient succumbed at Safdarjung Hospital.

On Tuesday two more patients had succumbed to the pandemic, both not residents of Delhi. While one of the patient, female aged 72 hailed from Rohtak another deceased, male aged 25 was from Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, amongst positive cases is another healthcare worker, an Anesthesia Doctor of Maulana Azad Medical College who has tested positive for Corona Virus. With this 51 health care workers have been so far tested positive, including doctors, nurses and sanitization staffs. Delhi State Cancer Institute has the highest Covid19 positive cases among medical fraternity.

The cases of positive patient also remained low on Wednesday, with no cases registered from ‘special operation’.The state government also increased its containment zone areas to 56 to curb the increasing number of pandemic coronavirus cases. So far, South Delhi has highest number of containment zone with 13 and North East district has only one area under red zone. Out of 11 districts, only North West district has not been marked under containment zone.

According to sources, B Block of Safdarjung Enclave is also under containment after four persons of same family tested positive for Covid19.  “Further work up is on and shall be updated,” said the source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Delhi coronavirus Coronavirus deaths Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp