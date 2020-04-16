Delhi containment zones up to 56 as two more die of COVID-19

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two more patients who had tested positive of COVID-19 have died, according to the state health department on Wednesday. The patients, both female aged 43 and 55 respectively are residents of Turkman Gate area. The official however couldn’t clarify if the patients had any comorbid health condition. While one died at Ram Manohar Lohia, the other patient succumbed at Safdarjung Hospital.

On Tuesday two more patients had succumbed to the pandemic, both not residents of Delhi. While one of the patient, female aged 72 hailed from Rohtak another deceased, male aged 25 was from Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, amongst positive cases is another healthcare worker, an Anesthesia Doctor of Maulana Azad Medical College who has tested positive for Corona Virus. With this 51 health care workers have been so far tested positive, including doctors, nurses and sanitization staffs. Delhi State Cancer Institute has the highest Covid19 positive cases among medical fraternity.

The cases of positive patient also remained low on Wednesday, with no cases registered from ‘special operation’.The state government also increased its containment zone areas to 56 to curb the increasing number of pandemic coronavirus cases. So far, South Delhi has highest number of containment zone with 13 and North East district has only one area under red zone. Out of 11 districts, only North West district has not been marked under containment zone.

According to sources, B Block of Safdarjung Enclave is also under containment after four persons of same family tested positive for Covid19. “Further work up is on and shall be updated,” said the source.