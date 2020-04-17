By Express News Service

The extraordinary times we are living in has disrupted our normal course of life, but also helped people find extraordinary ways to bring some semblance of normalcy in their life. A case in point: online music concerts. Teamwork Arts that has been holding its monthly musical baithaks Under the Banyan Tree of A Full Moon Night, literally under a banyan tree at Qutub Minar will stream it on various social media handles at 7:00pm today (April 17).

Today’s session celebrates music for the soul, chanelling positive energy with the natural and human-made sounds that define the aural landscape in its cultures, languages and traditions.The first artist for the digital baithak is gifted thumri singer Barnali Chattopadhyay. Trained under the great musicologist Dr Kumar Prasad Mukhopadhyay of the Agra gharana, the singer also learnt from thumri queen Shobha Gurtu and legendary thumri singer Girija Devi. She will present ‘Colours of the Soul’, a musical journey across the soundscape of India through thumris, ghazals and bhajans.

The second act will be performed by Sharat & Friends, helmed by the celebrated violinist Sharat Chandra Srivastava, the grandson of renowned North Indian violinist Pt Joi Srivastava. Performers from all across the world like Igor Bezget, Tadej Kampi, Sachin Kapoor, Sidhant Mathur, Heiko Dijker, Shambhu Nath Battacharjee, Madhabika Nayak, Chintan Kalra and Sukriti Sen will join Sharat for a virtual collaboration, celebrating Indian ragas.

