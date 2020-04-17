STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Doctor axed for ‘passing PPE kits’

He posted video on social media complaining about mismanagement at Hindu Rao hospital

Published: 17th April 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A doctor from Hindu Rao Hospital under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation was sacked from duty after he posted a video on his social media page complaining about the mismanagement in the hospital. But the hospital alleged that he had passed PPE kits to other hospitals.

“The doctor in the Orthopedics department is terminaPPEted from his services with immediate effect for bringing disrepute to the institution,” a letter from the hospital said. North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi said that the reason for his termination was not posting the videos but distributing PPE kits to other hospitals without prior permission of authorities.

“The NGO which had sent kits was corresponding with the Medical Superintendent. When the material was ready for despatch to the HRH store, he (the doctor) jumped in, contacted the NGO, claimed to be the authorised person, got the indent in his name, collected the material, and distributed it to random people without depositing it in the HRH store. He was not authorised to do any of these things. I track all donated items personally because I need PPE items for sanitation workers, public health workers, doctors, nurses, all kinds of staff. The basic issue is, distribution of such precious material cannot be undertaken by an unauthorised person,” Joshi added.

“There is huge requirement. We are going on obtaining through donation as well as procurement. Some we are procuring ourselves and some obtaining through CSR and donors. This was also the third time he had committed gross misdemeanour. Earlier he had requested hard so had been given a chance. Can’t afford such situations when crisis is at the door,” she stated.The doctor had however refuted all the claims made by the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PPE kits Doctor sacked
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp