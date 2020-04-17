Doctor axed for ‘passing PPE kits’

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A doctor from Hindu Rao Hospital under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation was sacked from duty after he posted a video on his social media page complaining about the mismanagement in the hospital. But the hospital alleged that he had passed PPE kits to other hospitals.

“The doctor in the Orthopedics department is terminaPPEted from his services with immediate effect for bringing disrepute to the institution,” a letter from the hospital said. North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi said that the reason for his termination was not posting the videos but distributing PPE kits to other hospitals without prior permission of authorities.

“The NGO which had sent kits was corresponding with the Medical Superintendent. When the material was ready for despatch to the HRH store, he (the doctor) jumped in, contacted the NGO, claimed to be the authorised person, got the indent in his name, collected the material, and distributed it to random people without depositing it in the HRH store. He was not authorised to do any of these things. I track all donated items personally because I need PPE items for sanitation workers, public health workers, doctors, nurses, all kinds of staff. The basic issue is, distribution of such precious material cannot be undertaken by an unauthorised person,” Joshi added.

“There is huge requirement. We are going on obtaining through donation as well as procurement. Some we are procuring ourselves and some obtaining through CSR and donors. This was also the third time he had committed gross misdemeanour. Earlier he had requested hard so had been given a chance. Can’t afford such situations when crisis is at the door,” she stated.The doctor had however refuted all the claims made by the hospital.