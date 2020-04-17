Delhi government to conduct rapid tests on all delivery agents

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After it came to light that a pizza delivery boy has been tested coronavirus positive, the government has decided to conduct rapid tests of all personnel who are providing services during the lockdown. This includes delivery boys, ration, fruit, vegetable and chemists.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendra Jain has said that proper investigation will be conducted into the pizza delivery boy testing coronavirus positive case. According to the Arvind Kejriwal government, if it is found that the patient continued to work while being symptomatic, action will be taken against the employers.

“We have contacted all the 72 families that came in contact with the person, they are in self quarantine. It seems he had symptoms for a few days and was still working. Other delivery boys have also been shifted to a quarantine facility. But if it is found that company continued to call upon a symptomatic patient to workplace, then appropriate action will be taken against the company,” said Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

The patient who has now been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital was working for a restaurant in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi, had delivered food till last Sunday, until he fell ill. In the last 15 days that he worked, he delivered to 72 families in areas like Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Savitri Nagar. These families have been home quarantined and are being monitored, according to BM Mishra, district collector, south Delhi.17 more delivery boys have been quarantined at a facility in Chhattarpur. The restaurant, where the rider worked has shut the branch for 14 days.

“After all precautions and vigilance, in an unfortunate turn of events, a delivery partner of our Malviya Nagar kitchen in South Delhi had tested COVID positive yesterday. We have shared all required information with authorities and they have reached out to all customers who had come in indirect contact with the affected,” the restaurant said.

Food delivery only option for many

The deliver boy case has created a lot of worry for people relying on home deliveries. For George David, a medical student living Gautam Nagar, food delivery is the only option, but this incident has left him worried.