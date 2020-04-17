Magic show brings cheers to migrants at Lajpat Nagar shelter home

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Southeast District police on Thursday brought cheers to migrant workers, disheartened after they failed to reach their villages amid the lockdown, at a temporary shelter home by organising a magic show. For 250-odd migrants, including 30 women and 42 children, staying at a shelter home set up at the Government Senior Secondary School in Lajpat Nagar, it was a memorable experience as the show was performed by renowned magician Rajkumar and his team.

“This is an endeavour of coming together to fight against the Covid -19 to make these special class feel happy and remain in good humour during these tough times,” said DCP South East RL Meena.“Magician Rajkumar from Delhi School of Music and his team performed magic tricks at the shelter home and motivated migrants to follow social distancing,” Meena added.

Another police official said about 254 people were staying at the shelter home.“They thoroughly enjoyed the show. The purpose behind the show was to teach them about the pandemic and motivate them not to lose heart as the government and the police are working for them,” the official said.

“They were feeling restless and homesick. The initiative was taken by Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Joint CP, southern range, to make them feel at home” he said.The southeast Delhi police has also launched Covid-19 volunteers to make people aware of the importance of social distancing.

Some joy

The show was performed by renowned magician Rajkumar and his team

The purpose behind the show was to teach them about social distancing