Mayoral elections postponed for first time

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The nationwide lockdown, clamped to stymie the spread of coronavirus outbreak, has forced the municipal corporations to defer the elections of three mayors in the national capital for an indefinite period.This is for the first time in the history of municipal corporations that the mayoral elections will not take place according to the schedule stipulated in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

The elections were to be held during the first meeting of the municipal corporation in April. So far, it’s not clear when will the meeting take place.Former leader of the house of the erstwhile MCD and veteran councillor Subhash Arya said this is for the first time in the 62 year-long history of the municipalities that its elections have been postponed.

Deep Chand Mathur, former director of press and information at MCD, said there are provisions in the law, which say under special circumstances, the polls might be held in May.“Being the administrator, theDelhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) can agree to hold the first meeting in May. There is no constitutional crisis. The polls may be held in May or after withdrawal of the lockdown. The municipal secretary can write to the commissioner in this regard, who in turn, may seek approval from the L-G for the same,” he said.Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Varsha Joshi said the incumbent mayor could continue until the fresh election.“Until the fresh election is not conducted, the current mayor can continue in office,” she said.

According to the municipal act, it is also mandatory to hold at least one house meeting every month — failing to which the corporation may be superseded or dissolved. The meeting in question is unlikely this month because of the lockdown. The house meeting is chaired by the mayor in which all municipal councillors and commissioner participate.

“If the corporation is superseded, the L-G appoints an administrator to run the corporation. But this is unusual circumstances, the exemption may be given due to the pandemic,” said a senior municipal corporation of north Delhi.

Considering the situation, the BJP, which is in power in all three corporations, has decided to write to the L-G to grant an exemption for the elections and deferment of the house meetings till the lockdown is over.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the decision was taken in a recent meeting with corporation leaders. “The L-G holds the power and can grant an exemption, hence three corporations will approach him,” he said.