STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mayoral elections postponed for first time

Provisions in the law say under special circumstances, the polls can be held in May, says a former MCD official

Published: 17th April 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

An employee of MCD sanitises the Jhandewalan Temple to contain the spread of coronavirus | Anil Shakya

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The nationwide lockdown, clamped to stymie the spread of coronavirus outbreak, has forced the municipal corporations to defer the elections of three mayors in the national capital for an indefinite period.This is for the first time in the history of municipal corporations that the mayoral elections will not take place according to the schedule stipulated in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

The elections were to be held during the first meeting of the municipal corporation in April. So far, it’s not clear when will the meeting take place.Former leader of the house of the erstwhile MCD and veteran councillor Subhash Arya said this is for the first time in the 62 year-long history of the municipalities that its elections have been postponed.

Deep Chand Mathur, former director of press and information at MCD, said there are provisions in the law, which say under special circumstances, the polls might be held in May.“Being the administrator, theDelhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) can agree to hold the first meeting in May. There is no constitutional crisis. The polls may be held in May or after withdrawal of the lockdown. The municipal secretary can write to the commissioner in this regard, who in turn, may seek approval from the L-G for the same,” he said.Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Varsha Joshi said the incumbent mayor could continue until the fresh election.“Until the fresh election is not conducted, the current mayor can continue in office,” she said.

According to the municipal act, it is also mandatory to hold at least one house meeting every month — failing to which the corporation may be superseded or dissolved. The meeting in question is unlikely this month because of the lockdown. The house meeting is chaired by the mayor in which all municipal councillors and commissioner participate.

“If the corporation is superseded, the L-G appoints an administrator to run the corporation. But this is unusual circumstances, the exemption may be given due to the pandemic,” said a senior municipal corporation of north Delhi.

Considering the situation, the BJP, which is in power in all three corporations, has decided to write to the L-G to grant an exemption for the elections and deferment of the house meetings till the lockdown is over.  
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the decision was taken in a recent meeting with corporation leaders. “The L-G holds the power and can grant an exemption, hence three corporations will approach him,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mayor elections
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp