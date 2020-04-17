‘My kid has taught me to play Pubg and GTA 5’

Angela Paljor By

I am heading Retail in OSL Luxury Collections and there is no work as such that can be done from home. With the overall lockdown being implemented, retail is badly hit and its impact is going to last long. Considering the amount of work affected, one cannot deny that all the industries have been hit hard by this deadly virus, not only India but the overall world.

On the personal front, I’m living with my wife and a 16-year-old son. Even for my son, I feel studies for every student has been affected as most of them have not yet received their new syllabus.I have been doing a lot of things during this time, from binge watching series to helping my wife in cooking, giving her a break from day-to-day activities. But, one thing that I have been missing all these years was my dance. I once used to be a hip hop dancer, be it due to work or business of life, I have not been able to pick those moves. But thanks to the quarantine time, I am back with my hidden talent. I love dancing to hip hop music and teaching it to my kid. Also, my kid has taught me how to play Pubg and GTA 5, I finally realised why people were so addicted to these games because I’m finding myself playing it over again and again. Now it’s not my kid who challenges me to play but I keep bothering him to play with me.

Sipping chai and discussing life with low rhythmic music in my balcony with my family is like a painting that I wonder if we’ll ever be able to create again once the quarantine is over. I have made quite a corner for reading books with scented candles and also have redone home décor. In short, I’m able to understand rejuvenation and resetting my life, while trying to make it more meaningful with minimum resources available. Mother earth is healing today, we are seeing less pollution, no noise.

Given the times, all of us at home are following hand hygiene and social distancing religiously while using sanitisers and disinfectants to maintain a corona-free living. Only one person of the family goes out to buy the daily needs like milk, bread, vegetables and fruits once a day. However, we make sure that even if someone is going out to buy essential items, they are wearing a mask and washing their hands with sanitiser kept at the doorstep.

My wife had planned a surprise party for my 50th birthday and had to cancel it.But the amount of time that we are spending right now with our families, doing inhouse chores is something that we are surely going to miss when this quarantine period will be over.

Gurugram-based Prem Dewan, 50, Retail Head, OSL Luxury Collections Pvt. Ltd. Corneliani, spoke to Angela Paljor