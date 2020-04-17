STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No virus test required for dialysis, private hospitals told

Recently, there have been cases where patients had suffered owing to non-availability of dialysis.

Published: 17th April 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

dialysis machines

Image of dialysis machines used for representational purposes.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP-led Delhi government has decided to take action against any private hospitals or nursing homes including cancelling licence if they refuse to treat any patient in serious health condition on pretext of COVID-19.

“Several registered nursing homes/private hospitals, equipped with dialysis machines and having a functional dialysis unit are denying maintenance haemodialysis services to patients of End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). The hospital authorities are compelling patients to furnish COVID-19 negative test report before they are admitting them in their nursing homes/private hospitals and as a result of which ESRD patients are not being dialysed leading to life threatening consequences,” read an order issued by the DGHS under state health department.

The order further read that no guidelines have been issued by the government regarding mandatory testing of dialysis patients for COVID-19 and requirement of a negative test report prior to such treatment.In case, any patient who is undergoing dialysis is tested positive, the hospital or the nursing home should not shut down its dialysis unit beyond one day.

“In case, it is found that a registered nursing home/private has denied emergent medical care including dialysis, to a serious patient on the pretext that such patient is not carrying a covid19 negative test report, the DGHS will take action including cancellation of registration on the grounds of violation of clause,” the letter further read. As of now, the state government has not issued any letter of warning or cancelled license of any private hospital.

Recently, there have been cases where patients had suffered owing to non-availability of dialysis. A 42-year-old dialytic woman lost her life after a private hospital suddenly shut its services and other hospitals too refused to admit her without test reports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dialysis virus test
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp