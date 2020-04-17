Suspected Covid patient dies at government hospital in Delhi, 68 health workers isolated

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sixty-eight healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and other staff, of Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in northwest Delhi have been sent to home quarantine as a precautionary measure.The decision was taken after it was discovered that a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who died on Wednesday night, had hidden her foreign travel history and home-quarantine status to the hospital authorities at the time of her admission. Her test reports are yet to come.

The woman, a resident of Shurkurpur, came to the hospital on April 13 along with her husband and was admitted on the same day with ruptured ectopic pregnancy. She had undergone emergency laparotomy and was shifted to the intensive care unit as her condition deteriorated.

“The patient did not disclose her travel history and the fact that she had been asked to remain in home quarantine by the district magistrate (North West) despite repeated verbal queries at the time of her admission and submitted wrong information in the prescribed form,” read a statement issued by the hospital administration.

The hospital said the woman later told doctors that she had recently been on a foreign visit and had come in contact with passengers who were infected with coronavirus. She also informed that four members of her family had been asked by the district magistrate to observe home quarantine from April 10 to 24.