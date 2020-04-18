STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

4 more coronavirus deaths reported in national capital

Deaths caused by coronavirus continued unabatted in the national capital with four more patients succumbing to the infection on Friday, taking the toll to 42.

Published: 18th April 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

A massive painting at Rajmahal square to create awareness among people on coronavirus during lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deaths caused by coronavirus continued unabatted in the national capital with four more patients succumbing to the infection on Friday, taking the toll to 42.

In the past 48 hours, 10 deaths have taken place in the state of which six were aged above 60 and the rest  were aged 44, 42, 50 and 52. Most of these patients were tested positive in a short span of days.

According to the information available, eight of the deceased had comorbid health conditions including asthma, diabetes,hypertension, kochs, and hypothyroidism.Of these 10, two were male and rest were female. While two deaths were registered at GTB, four happened at RML, one at Lok Nayak, Max, BLK Hospital and Manipal respectively.

Amongst 67 positive cases on Friday, no case has had any travel history. While 11 are from contacts, the source of contamination of the rest 56 is yet to be identified.Meanwhile, the reports of a pregnant lady who lost her life at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital suspected of having COVID-19 were debunked as her results turned in negative. Owing to the death of the lady who had travel history the hospital authorities had sent 68 of its staff to quarantine.

More healthcare workers have been tested positive of Covid-19. Two nurses from Lady Hardinge’s Kalawati Saran Hospital tested positive. A Doctor also tested positive two days back in the same Paediatric ICU. Another doctor from Lok Nayak hospital from anaesthesia department also tested positive for COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi govt
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp