4 more coronavirus deaths reported in national capital

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deaths caused by coronavirus continued unabatted in the national capital with four more patients succumbing to the infection on Friday, taking the toll to 42.

In the past 48 hours, 10 deaths have taken place in the state of which six were aged above 60 and the rest were aged 44, 42, 50 and 52. Most of these patients were tested positive in a short span of days.

According to the information available, eight of the deceased had comorbid health conditions including asthma, diabetes,hypertension, kochs, and hypothyroidism.Of these 10, two were male and rest were female. While two deaths were registered at GTB, four happened at RML, one at Lok Nayak, Max, BLK Hospital and Manipal respectively.

Amongst 67 positive cases on Friday, no case has had any travel history. While 11 are from contacts, the source of contamination of the rest 56 is yet to be identified.Meanwhile, the reports of a pregnant lady who lost her life at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital suspected of having COVID-19 were debunked as her results turned in negative. Owing to the death of the lady who had travel history the hospital authorities had sent 68 of its staff to quarantine.

More healthcare workers have been tested positive of Covid-19. Two nurses from Lady Hardinge’s Kalawati Saran Hospital tested positive. A Doctor also tested positive two days back in the same Paediatric ICU. Another doctor from Lok Nayak hospital from anaesthesia department also tested positive for COVID-19.